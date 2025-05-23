Virginians prepare for Memorial Day travel

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many Virginians are getting ready to travel.

AAA predicts a busy weekend, with over 1 million people planning to hit the road in Virginia. That’s a 2.5% increase from last year, and people are excited to kick off summer. We spoke to some travelers about their plans.

“It’s my birthday on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28th is my birthday and the weekend after is, you know, when I celebrate. So we’re going to be at the lake and it’s going to be really fun and I’m really excited.” Lexie Sweene, Bedford County resident

“We’d probably go to, like, Pennsylvania County. I got some family down there. We’d probably hang out down there, have a cookout, maybe.” James Myers, Roanoke City resident

“Enjoy yourself, take your time, make sure that you enjoy your family while you’re off.” Mack Mallow, Roanoke City ambassador

Whether you’re driving or flying, be safe!