No injuries following vehicle striking building in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – No one was injured after a vehicle struck a building in Roanoke County on Saturday, Roanoke County Police Department said.

RCPD said they responded to the 3200 block of Brambleton Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had crashed into a building on private property.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the damage done at this time. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.