Skip to main content
Clear icon
66º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

No injuries following vehicle striking building in Roanoke County

Roanoke County police dealing with an officer shortage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – No one was injured after a vehicle struck a building in Roanoke County on Saturday, Roanoke County Police Department said.

RCPD said they responded to the 3200 block of Brambleton Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had crashed into a building on private property.

Recommended Videos

Police have not confirmed the extent of the damage done at this time. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS