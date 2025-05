After two shootings in less than 24 hours, Roanoke City’s police Chief wants the community to know the city is working to address it.

Roanoke, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting at the 2900 block of Glengary Avenue Northwest in Roanoke.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting around 11 pm May 24.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

They said if you have any information, contact the Roanoke Police Department 540-344-8500.