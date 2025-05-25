One dead, one rescued following hiking incident at Crabtree Falls

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – One person was rescued, and one has died following a hiking incident that occurred at Crabtree Falls on Saturday, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO said they responded to Crabtree Falls on Saturday after reports of two hikers who had fallen into the water near the walking trail. Upon arrival, deputies found one woman who was holding onto a rock to avoid being swept away by the current. The rescuers brought the woman to safety after making their way down the 75-foot embankment.

Authorities said that around one hour after the rescue of the first woman, EMS located the second hiker who had fallen to a lower set of waterfalls, approximately 150 feet. EMS managed to get the woman out of the water and took her to an ambulance located at the entrance of the trail.

Unfortunately, despite life-saving measures, the hiker never regained consciousness, and was pronounced dead at 12:32 A.M. at UVA Medical Center. She was identified as Taniya Flowers of Virginia Beach, and her family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office has not released any more information at this time.