Rain or Shine, Memorial Day Spirit Shines at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Despite a rainy forecast, families visited Smith Mountain Lake on Memorial Day to relax, reflect, and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Rain ain’t gonna stop us,” said Christopher Sexauer, who was enjoying the day boating with friends and family. “It’s just a little water. We’re here to enjoy time together and pay respect to the fallen soldiers who gave us the freedom to do so.”

While some families spent the day out on the lake boating or feeding fish along the docks, others found comfort indoors at local spots like the Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House, where business was bustling.

“Even though it started off with a rainy morning, business has been great,” said Kevin Gray, the shop’s owner. “We’ve served 170 customers so far today. Saturday was actually the busiest day we’ve ever had since opening six years ago with more than 300 customers. It’s nice to see everyone enjoying themselves, having breakfast together on a holiday weekend. My wife Sarah and I appreciate the support.”

Families found their own ways to mark the occasion. Some with traditions, others with quiet moments of gratitude. The Bare family came out to honor their own connection to service.

“Anyone biting into a hamburger or hot dog, just remember Memorial Day is celebrated for the fallen soldiers,” said Mrs. Bare.

Her husband, Wyatt, added, “We were hoping my brother would be in, he’s actively deployed in the Navy, but he’s not. So, we’re just out here doing what we usually do.”

Whether it was boating in the rain, sipping coffee with loved ones, or feeding the fish, those who gathered at Smith Mountain Lake emphasized the holiday was more than a fun weekend, they said it’s a time to remember, to reflect, and to give thanks.