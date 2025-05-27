Community art project aims to combat distracted driving in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is launching an initiative, at the beginning of June, inviting local artists to decorate traffic signal boxes with artwork inspired by the slogan “Focused Driving, Safe Arriving.” This campaign responds to a 26% increase in distracted driving crashes in Roanoke from 2019 to 2023, according to the Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS).

The Focused Driving, Safe Arriving campaign is a public safety initiative led by the City of Roanoke aimed at combating distracted driving. Running from June 2 to July 13, the campaign encourages drivers to reduce distractions and take a safe driving pledge.

“Focused Driving, Safe Arriving takes on a different meaning for each person, and we are excited to see interpretations of this through the art contest,” said Rob Issem, Complete Streets & Vision Zero Coordinator. He emphasized practical strategies for drivers, such as silencing notifications and securing loose items, to minimize distractions on the road.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to submit original artwork that promotes the campaign’s message. Selected designs will be turned into vinyl wraps and installed on traffic signal cabinets across the city. Each chosen artist will receive a $300 stipend, funded by the City.

Submissions are open until June 11, 2025, with winners to be announced before the campaign concludes. For more details, visit the Focused Driving, Safe Arriving website at Roanokeva.gov/ArtContest.



