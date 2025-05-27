WATCH: Liberty High School’s theater renovation

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Exciting renovations are underway for Bedford County Public Schools.

The district held a groundbreaking today for Liberty High School’s auditorium renovation. The school is updating the building with new, state-of-the-art technology and bringing it up to code.

“There’s always a sense of pride in the theater programs, and I think the fact that you have something new is inspirational in itself,” Superintendent William Dupere said. “It really does reflect on the student performances side of it too, because they’re going to have a lot of fun in here when it’s done.”

The theater will be the largest in the Bedford area, and the community hopes to also use it as a gathering space.

This isn’t the only big project in the district. Staunton River High School is also getting a theater renovation, and Bedford Primary is getting a gym.

The total cost for all three projects is around $30 million. The Liberty High School theater is expected to be ready for the 2026–27 school year.