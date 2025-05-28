New Washington Park Pool opens in June

A new pool opens soon. Washington Park Pool opens Saturday, June 7 in Roanoke.

It’s across from the Gainsboro YMCA on Orange Avenue.

There’s a zero-entry area with splash features, a 14-foot water slide, three lap lanes and a lazy river!⁠

It’s open every day of the week except Mondays. ⁠

2025 Admission for Washington Park Pool

$3 for ages 16+

$2 for ages 5-15

FREE for ages 4 and under

Washington Park Pool was originally built in the 1970s. The old pool closed down in 2022 and demolition began.

In a 2021 study, Washington Park Pool was ranked highest in terms of resident support for renovation out of all the department’s recreation centers and pools.

The new pool is the largest investment into Washington Park in the city’s history.

For other info about the pool, including hours of operation, click here.