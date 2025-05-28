Roanoke College partners with TMEIC to launch Engineering Scholars Program

ROANOKE, Va. – New workforce opportunities are opening up for engineering students at Roanoke College.

Today, Roanoke College announced a partnership with TMEIC, a global technology company, to launch the TMEIC Roanoke College Scholars program.

This initiative aims to address the growing need for engineers in southwest Virginia, offering them hands-on learning experiences directly from TMEIC.

TMEIC Scholars is open to engineering science majors entering their junior year at the college.

Students who are interested in staying and working in the region after graduation are encouraged to apply.

“We are confident that it will be successful, and we look forward to working with Roanoke College and look forward to students enrolling in the program and then getting training at our facility and becoming, you know, TMEIC employees. We do a lot of good things in the world, and hopefully, they’ll come and do good things for the company and also for the entire world. So we are very excited about the future of this program,” Manmeet Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC.

The program’s opportunities include:

Scholarships: $10,000 in annual scholarships will be awarded to each student in the program. Both TMEIC and Roanoke College will contribute to the scholarship fund as part of the collaboration.

Internships: Paid summer internships will be offered to scholars at TMEIC’s cutting-edge facilities in Roanoke County.

Mentorships: TMEIC mentors and Roanoke College alumni mentors will be paired with scholars to offer guidance and support.

Career Development: Job shadowing, lab visits, training, and other professional development opportunities will be offered throughout the school year at TMEIC.

The program is already open, and the first two scholars will be selected this summer.

The partnership will help develop a direct workforce of engineers for TMEIC, contribute to the engineering growth of the region, and provide students with valuable practical experience.

To find out more about the program and to apply, read here.