Congressman Griffith visits local manufacturer

ROANOKE, Va – Congressman Morgan Griffith visited the TMEIC Corporation in Roanoke as part of his trip around his district today.

The company designs and makes technology for heavy industries like ports, steel mills and data centers. This includes the Port of Virginia in Norfolk.

The facility in Roanoke currently employs 300 people, more jobs will be added across the U.S.

“Well, they were just telling us they’ve re-shored 300 jobs. I would have rather had them here, but they’re in Houston, but at least they’re the United States,” said Rep. Griffith. “And in large measure, you know, we want to bring as many of these manufacturing jobs back to the United States.”

Congressman Griffith represents the 9th district and has been a supporter of President Trumps tariffs, which may impact American manufacturing and trade.