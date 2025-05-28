Teen arrested in connection with robbery in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – A 16-year-old has been arrested after an attempted robbery in Henry County on Wednesday, HCSO said.

Officials say they responded to a call reporting a robbery at the Infinity Tobacco and Vape Store located in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville at 1:50 p.m.

According to HCSO, a white male entered the store and demanded money from the employee and kept a hand in his pocket, leading the employee to believe that the teen was armed. After the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot.

Deputies were in close proximity to the location when the call was received and quickly responded, and quickly found a white male matching the suspect’s description located behind the store. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the stolen money was recovered.

The suspect has been charged with the following:

Robbery

Concealment of identity

He has been transported to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville. Due to the fact that the suspect is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.

