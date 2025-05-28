Two adults and three pets displaced after Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Two adults and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Roanoke County Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Officials say they responded to a house fire at 1:52 p.m. in the 6000 block of Poage Valley Road in southern Roanoke County.

Recommended Videos

First arriving units initially found nothing showing from the exterior of a single-family home and upon further investigation found smoke showing from the rear of the structure. Units quickly marked it a working fire.

Officials say, two adults, a bird and two dogs were all able to escape safely from the home and no injuries were reported. Officials say, the fire is believed to have started in the chimney and extended into the walls and floor of the home. The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes. The adults and pets have een displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and give a damage estimate.