Botetourt County Public Schools releases statement following cybersecurity incident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County Public Schools released a statement regarding a recent cybersecurity incident that may have included data from students. The schools found that the data has been posted on the dark web as well. The statement is as follows:

Dear Botetourt County Public Schools Families:

Further to our commitment to keep the Botetourt County Public Schools community updated on the effects of the recent cybersecurity incident that impacted our organization, I am writing with new information.

Today, we learned that some of the data that was inappropriately accessed during the incident has been posted on the dark web, which is known for criminal activity. We’re working with local and state law enforcement to confirm this information and conduct an investigation.

Additionally, our cybersecurity experts are reviewing the data to determine if it contains any of our students’ personal information. This process will take several days, and I will keep you posted on our findings.

If we find that any personal information has been exposed, we will contact those affected immediately and offer assistance, including credit monitoring services.

We’ll continue to share updates as we learn more. Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely yours,

Dr. Jonathan Russ, Botetourt County Public Schools Superintendent