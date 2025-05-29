City of Lynchburg to host informational meeting on proposed Link Road Intersection improvements

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg is taking steps to enhance safety at the Link Road Intersection at US 501 Business, where Rivermont Avenue and Boonsboro Road intersect. On Thursday, community members will have a chance to weigh in.

At 4 p.m., city officials will host an informational meeting at Oakwood Country Club, located at 3409 Link Road, to discuss the proposed Link Road Intersection Improvements. Residents will have the opportunity to view the proposal, ask questions and provide feedback.

The project aims to improve traffic flow and safety by adding a dedicated right-turn lane from Link Road onto Rivermont Avenue. It will also include new sidewalks on both sides of Link Road within the project area, ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersection, replacement of the existing traffic signal and installation of pedestrian push buttons and signal heads.

Residents can join the meeting anytime from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit the project webpage.