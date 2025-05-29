Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank team up for Fresh Food Express van initiative

Devils Backbone Brewing Company has partnered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to launch the Fresh Food Express van, aimed at expanding access to nutritious food for families in need.

The Fresh Food Express van will help the Food Bank deliver fresh produce to underserved communities and smaller food pantries, contributing to its goal of distributing over 33 million pounds of food by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Recommended Videos

“Born and bred in the Blue Ridge Mountains, supporting our local communities is at the heart of what we do at Devils Backbone,” said Megan Tuttle, general manager of Devils Backbone. “We are honored to support our longtime partner with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in this important effort to ensure fresh, healthy food reaches our neighbors throughout the area.”

To improve efficiency and food safety, the Food Bank has added this refrigerated van to its fleet, allowing for more frequent deliveries.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Fresh Food Express van and extend our mission of providing fresh, healthy food to areas that need it most,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Thanks to the generosity of Devils Backbone Brewing Company and another longtime donor The Perry Foundation, we can reach more families and provide them with essential nutrition.”