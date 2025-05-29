Lynchburg Regional Airport to begin rehabilitation of Runway 4-22 on June 1

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Big changes are rolling in at the Lynchburg Regional Airport, with a full rehabilitation of Runway 4-22 planned for this summer.

The key infrastructure upgrade for the airport’s longest and most heavily used runway will begin on June 1 and is expected to last through August, with additional work scheduled for the fall.

To minimize disruption for airline passengers and general aviation aircraft, the project will primarily take place at night and during extended weekend hours. Additionally, commercial flight schedules will be adjusted to operate before midnight and after 6 a.m. on weekdays, and before noon on Saturdays and after noon on Sundays.

Here’s a look at what the rehabilitation will include:

A “mill and fill” approach, where the top layers of the existing pavement are milled off and replaced with new asphalt.

Corrected grade inconsistencies along the runway to provide a smoother, more level surface.

Upgrading the runway’s lighting system to modern LED technology.

Grooving and final runway markings will be completed in the fall.

Passengers are advised to check directly with American Airlines (800.433.7300) for the most current flight information and to allow extra time when traveling during the construction period.

“This investment is vital to maintaining our operational integrity and ensuring the continued safety of both commercial and general aviation aircraft,” said Cedric Simon, Airport Director. “We’re committed to delivering a high-quality airfield environment while minimizing disruption to our passengers and partners.”