Pulaski receives $500,000 grant for brownfield studies

PULASKI, Va. – The town of Pulaski has recently been awarded a $500,000 grant to conduct brownfield studies on potentially hazardous properties within the community. Brownfields are former industrial or commercial sites that may contain hazardous waste materials, posing challenges for future development.

With this funding, Shannon Ainsley, the town’s economic developer, tells 10 News that they will be able to assess approximately five properties throughout the town. The primary goal of these studies is to determine the necessary work to make these sites safe for redevelopment, ultimately paving the way for new economic opportunities in the area.

To learn more about this, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from Ainsley about the project, along with a local business owner about how this initiative could positively impact the town’s growth and development.