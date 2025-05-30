Roanoke motel prepares for new life after renovations

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a taste of the 1950s... today. The Colony House Motor Lodge is preparing for a grand re-opening in July, after ownership was passed along to Lucy Farrell.

“We wanted to be retro. We want lots of colors. We also want it to be fun,” Farrell said.

The motel opened back in 1959 in what used to be the outskirts of the city. When driving by the motor lodge, it’s easy to see that not much has changed on the outside, and for good reason.

The buildings were added to the National Register of Historic places back in 2023, further cementing its place in Roanoke’s history books.

“I think we’re the only one in Viriginia that’s going to be like this: a motor lodge this age,” Farrell said.

When entering a room, guests are instantly transported back to mid-20th century America, from the wallpaper to the retro minifridge.

All furniture and decor are completely new from the rooms to the pool. Included in this decor are pictures of cars in each room, paying homage to the motor lodge part of the name.

The motel also offers a variety of ADA rooms and pet friendly rooms to cater to all guests. They facility also boasts a fitness center, conference room and several suites with outdoor seating.

Owners also haven’t forgotten about the Star City in planning decorations. The motel’s office and lounging space in the office contain both a mural of the Blue Ridge Mountains and a neon replica of the Mill Mountain Star. A fitting tribute to a city that Farrell says means so much to her.

“It was nice to be able to give back to Roanoke. Roanoke has been really good to us,” Farrell said.