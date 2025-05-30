Roanoke’s 24th annual Lebanese Festival showcases culture, food, music

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke continues to be the epicenter of cultural infusion with the return of the 24th annual Lebanese Festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church. The celebration kicked off—rain or shine—with food, music, and culture filling the air.

“First off I came for the baklava,” said one festival-goer.

Once a year, the St. Elias Church’s parking lot transforms into a passport to Lebanon—no plane ticket required.

“I appreciate the culture. I’ve never had Lebanese food before, so I was happy to try it,” another attendee shared.

The festival is known for its rich traditions, high energy, and unforgettable aromas wafting through the air.

Sam Silek, chairman of the finance committee for the Lebanese Festival, explained, “Well, all the food is freshly made, and it’s all like home cooking, we’ll call it right. And so you want to see things the exact same size because it doesn’t come out of a press.”

The 24th annual Lebanese Festival highlights the culture in the Roanoke area. Organizers noted that the Roanoke Valley has had Lebanese ties since the 1800s.

“Our ancestors have been here a long time and integrated themselves into Roanoke very early,” Silek said.

Organizers expect around 6,000 to 9,000 visitors this year, including curious newcomers and loyal regulars.

“Never, this is the first time ever,” said one first-time attendee.

“You know, I think this is our third year,” shared a returning visitor.

People return for the atmosphere, with one attendee stating, “Oh, I like the food and the music and the girls dancing and stuff like that.”

The festival is a celebration that brings generations together—with music, food, and fun, all rooted in the rich spirit of Lebanese tradition. The festival runs through the weekend, allowing visitors to indulge in a variety of culinary delights.

The Lebanese Festival runs through Sunday at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, located at 4730 Cove Road NW, Roanoke.

Friday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.