RPD arrests multiple wanted individuals as part of Operation Summer Shield

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced they have arrested multiple individuals as part of their Operation Summer Shield initiative with the U.S. Marshals Service.

RPD said from May 19 through May 23, they have served 27 felony warrants, 41 misdemeanor warrants, seven summons, and four protective orders. The following is a list of notable arrests as part of the initiative:

34-year-old Dashawn Marquis Smith, of Roanoke , wanted by RPD for Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon and Use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

46-year-old Deon Hudson, of Roanoke , wanted out of Ohio for three separate charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

34-year-old John Eddy Witcher, of Lynch Station , wanted by Bedford Police Department for Solicitation of a Minor.

40-year-old Emmanual Demari Houston, of Salem , wanted by RPD for Malicious Wounding.

59-year-old Roscoe Marvin Wilson, of Roanoke , wanted by Virginia State Police for two counts of Fail to register as a sex offender.

37-year-old Erica Jackie Nicole Johnson, of Roanoke , wanted for contempt of court, aggravated assault and shoplifting.

32-year-old Tevon Lynell Deontra Jackson, of Roanoke , wanted by RPD for burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

48-year-old Jerry Phillips, of Roanoke , wanted by Probation and Parole for violation of probation on underlying charge of malicious wounding.

59-year-old Edward Allen Jr., of Roanoke, wanted by Probation and Parole for fail to register as a sex offender.

Other nearby agencies, such as the Virginia State Police, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford Police Department, assisted in RPD’s and the U.S. Marshals Service’s efforts.