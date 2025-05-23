Roanoke Police launch “Operation Summer Shield” in effort to Deter Violent Crime

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police Department announced on Friday that they are launching Operation Summer Shield, which they call "a strategic summer initiative aimed at reducing violent crime through sustained and coordinated efforts involving felony warrant apprehension, targeted traffic enforcement, and proactive criminal interdiction."

RPD said their first focus is to remove violent offenders and repeat criminals before peak summer holiday events and activities. They will be working with the U.S. Marshals Service to execute high-risk warrants.

Police said they will be implementing high-visibility traffic enforcement jointly with Virginia State Police Motors in the following ways:

saturation patrols in high-crime areas

DUI enforcement

occupant safety checks

reckless driving suppression

RPD will also conduct saturation patrols downtown on Friday and Saturday nights, at peak bar hours. They hope to deter fights, weapons violations, and disorderly conduct.