Sun Safety: Doctors Remind Parents to Prioritize Skin Protection as Summer Camps Start

ROANOKE, Va. – As school lets out and summer camps ramp up, families are heading outdoors to enjoy the sunshine. But before the swimsuits and sandals come out, local health experts say there’s one thing parents shouldn’t overlook: sun safety — for both kids and adults.

“When using sunscreen on children, we recommend starting at six months or older,” says local dermatologist, Dr. Craig Garofola. “That’s the age data tells us is safe. For children and adults, we also recommend the mineral-based sunscreen with zinc and or titanium. They’re less reactive on the skin and they’re also broad spectrum.”

Dr. Garofola, who practices at River Ridge Dermatology, says not all sunscreens are the same and understanding what to look for on the label can make all the difference.

“Look for mineral-based, SPF 30 or higher, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection,” Garofola said. “And make sure you’re applying that every few hours. If kids get in the water or they are sweating, put it on about a half hour before they get back out in the sun. Don’t be afraid to use UPF clothing — hats, shirts, whatever, to help give you a little extra coverage. So, it’s not quite as hard to reapply.”

He also stresses that if it’s time to reapply sunscreen, it may also be time for a break in the shade, something the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge builds into its daily routine.

Alicia Kindred, Branch Executive for the Kirk Family YMCA, says sun-safe habits are part of their culture at camp.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We make sure they’re going in the shaded areas and under the pavilion,” Kindred said. “Maybe those habits will form, and they’ll be more protected as adults too.”

For Kindred, it’s also personal. In 2008, her mother was diagnosed with melanoma and lost her battle in 2010.

“My message to all the parents is to sign that waiver and make sure you pack that sunscreen, label their names, and send it to camp with your children so that we can keep them safe,” she said.

Dr. Garofola said the benefits of sun protection go beyond preventing burns and skin cancer — UV radiation is one of the biggest factors in how our skin ages. He says early protection can help us stay healthier and look younger.

“That little bit of sunscreen and protection earlier on in life is going to help protect your kids’ skin and your own from skin cancer and a lot of sun damage later on,” he said. “They’ll thank Mom and Dad for that sunscreen when they’re older.”