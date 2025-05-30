Which sunscreen is right for you?

FILE - Cleveland Indians right fielder Melky Cabrera sprays sunscreen before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

With summer on the way, you’ll probably be wearing more sunscreen in the coming months. While it’s important for everyone to wear sunscreen when enjoying the sun, it’s also important to know what the right sunscreen is for you. The American Academy of Dermatology Association has a list of things to remember when selecting your sunscreen.

Minimum requirements

Recommended Videos

No matter what kind of sunscreen you use, you should ensure that it offers the following qualities:

broad-spectrum (UVA and UVB) protection

an SPF of 30 or higher

water resistant

Mineral vs. Chemical sunscreen

When it comes to mineral or chemical sunscreen, it’s all up to personal preference. Both have pros and cons you should be aware of, as listed by the Cleveland Clinic.

Mineral sunscreen:

Pros

Good for sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens are generally well-tolerated by people with sensitive skin or those prone to skin allergies.

Good for acne-prone skin. Mineral sunscreens are less likely to clog pores and contribute to acne breakouts.

Immediate protection. Mineral sunscreens start working as soon as they’re applied to your skin.

Cons

Slower application. Mineral sunscreens often have a thicker, goopier texture compared to chemical sunscreens.

Leaves a white cast on skin.

Chemical Sunscreen:

Pros

Easy application

Transparent on skin

Water-resistant formulations

Cons

May cause allergic reactions or irritation

Isn’t immediately effective. Chemical sunscreens typically need about 20 minutes to fully absorb and become effective after application.

Absorption into skin. Chemical sunscreens are designed to be absorbed into your skin to work effectively.

As you prepare for sunny days ahead, take the time to choose the right sunscreen that fits your skin type and lifestyle. Remember, protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is essential for maintaining healthy skin and preventing long-term damage. Whether you opt for mineral or chemical sunscreen, make sure to apply it generously and reapply regularly for the best protection.