Wythe County announced completion of Reed Creek Blueway project

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County announced on Friday that they have completed their Reed Creek Blueway project, which has taken multiple years and $100,000 in grant funding from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s Preservation Trust Fund program.

The project has two new free public entry points to Reed Creek: Kents Lane Portage Park, located at 161 Kents Lane in Wytheville, and Millers Creek Portage Park, located at 110 Lampkins Road in Max Meadows. Both areas have trash bins, picnic tables, and signage.

“Bringing the Reed Creek Blueway parks to life has been a community effort years in the making. As someone passionate about outdoor recreation, I’m especially excited to see more people getting out on the water and enjoying everything Reed Creek has to offer.” Ryan Lawson, East Wytheville Supervisor

The locations are already open for public use, but a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event will be held to celebrate the completion of the project. It will be held on Friday, June 6, at 12 p.m. at the Kents Lane Portage Park.