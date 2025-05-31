London Tech Disc Golf Course reopens in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The London Tech Disc Golf Course officially reopened in Bedford County on Saturday.

Bedford County said their Parks & Rec staff have been working since March to relocate nine holes on the course to make way for an expansion of the New London Business & Technology Center. Paul McBeth, world champion disc golfer, served as the original course designer and assisted with the completion of the project.

The following changes have been made:

Old tee pads removed and replaced

New fairways cleared

Bridges added across parts of the property

A brand-new parking area created for easier access. As you enter the Center, parking for Hole 1 is now located on your right, just past the New London Emergency Services building. (Do not park in the emergency services parking lot.)

You can find more information on the course here.