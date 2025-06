ROANOKE, Va. – The Melrose Park Playground suffered damages and is temporarily closed following storms that hit Roanoke on Friday, PLAY Roanoke said.

PLAY Roanoke stated in a Facebook post that crews will be working to address the situation over the week. The storms resulted in trees falling over around the park and debris being scattered around the area.

PLAY Roanoke did not give an estimate as to when the park will reopen.