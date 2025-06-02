Resources for LGBTQ+ in Southwest Virginia

Resources for LGBTQ+ in Southwest VirginiaPublished: June 2, 2025 at 1:10 PMTags: Pride, SWVA, Resources, List, Virginia, LGBTQIA+, LGBTQ+, LGBTFILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)Happy Pride Month! Southwest Virginia has a wide array of resources for LGBTQ+ individuals, both young and old. You can find many of them here:Roanoke Diversity CenterLadies and Gents of the Blue RidgeSWVA Pride Inc.Virginia Tech Pride CenterCollidescope, VA in DanvillePride of Rural VirginiaFamily Resources Center, Inc.Planned Parenthood - While Planned Parenthood is a national service, different locations around the region offer gender affirming care and hormone therapy.Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.