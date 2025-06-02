Resources for LGBTQ+ in Southwest Virginia

FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)