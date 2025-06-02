Restaurant Week kicks off for Botetourt County restaurants

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Restaurant Week is back in the Roanoke region, and dozens of restaurants are taking part in it.

Botetourt County is one of the areas partaking in the festivities, and many restaurants, such as Three Li’l Pigs BBQ and Moo Moo’s Delights Ice Cream, are having special deals on their menus for the week.

Three Li’l Pigs is offering different meals for different prices, such as a BBQ chicken slider duo for $10, a pork belly sandwich for $15, and a slider sampler for $20.

Over at Moo Moo’s Delights, they are offering up a special item: Ice Cream Nachos for $10.

For these small businesses, the week allows customers the chance to snag a meal at a discount price while giving them a glimpse at what the full menu is like.

“People see the menus, they have a place to showcase what specials we have showing today and all week,” Three Li’l Pigs owner Brian Tyree said. “We’re hoping to get people from other communities to come out to Botetourt and eat some of our food and some of the other restaurants and places.”

However, it also gives people the chance to get out, explore their community, and find some hidden gems that they may have yet to try.

“A lot of people are not aware of some of the local businesses in their community or surrounding area,” Moo Moo’s Delights owner/founder Jeffrey Crawford said. “It gets people more in touch with what small businesses are in their community.”

Restaurant Week began on June 1 and will conclude on June 8.