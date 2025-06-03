26-year-old woman arrested in Henry County narcotics bust

HENRY CO., Va. – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after a narcotics arrest in Henry County Saturday, according to officials.

On May 31, a Henry County Sheriff conducted a traffic stop at 4090 Virginia Avenue after observing a vehicle displaying fictitious tags. Authorities say the vehicle was occupied by four individuals.

Recommended Videos

During the initial investigation, the deputy noticed inconsistencies in the driver’s and passenger’s statements. and based on the obserivations requested assistance from a K-9.

The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and the deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, where they found a 9mm handgun, pre-packaged narcotics and various pills and colored substances.

During the investigation, it was determined that the drugs belonged to one of the passengers, 26-year-old Terri Lynn Warren of Caswell, North Carolina. She has been charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Scheduled I/II Substance in violation of Virginia Code Section§ 18.2-248

Possession of a Firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II Substance in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-308.4

Possession of a Concealed Weapon in violation of Virginia Code Section § 18.2-308

Warren is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Detention Center.