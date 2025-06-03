Botetourt County Public Schools announces next superintendent

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Dr. Janet Womack has been announced as the next superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools, with her new position set to take effect on July 1.

Currently, Womack serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Botetourt County Public Schools, a role she has held since 2015. Her career in education began as a teacher within the same school division, and she has since accumulated nearly 30 years of experience in public education.

Throughout her career, Womack has held various positions, including Assistant Principal for Roanoke County Public Schools and Principal for both Roanoke County Public Schools and Botetourt County Public Schools.

“I am honored and deeply grateful to the Botetourt County School Board for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve as superintendent,” said Dr. Womack. “Having started my career here as a teacher and grown alongside this incredible school division, it is truly a privilege to continue this journey in a new role. I look forward to the work ahead as we strive to support every student, every day.”

“We are excited to have Dr. Womack step into the role of superintendent,” said Anna Weddle, chair of the Botetourt County School Board. “With years of dedicated service to our school division, her leadership, vision, and commitment to students make her the right person to guide Botetourt County Public Schools into the future.”

Dr. Womack earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, a Master of Science in Education Leadership from Radford University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from Liberty University.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) assisted the school board with the superintendent search process, ensuring a thorough and effective selection process for this important leadership role.