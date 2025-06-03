Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issues amber alert for missing infant

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post Tuesday that it was issuing an amber alert for a missing six-day-old infant.

The sheriff’s office released the following:

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Infant

The Office of the Sheriff is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing six-day-old infant, Bryson Gray Walker.

The child is believed to be in the custody of his grandfather, Ronnie Howell Jr., a 45-year-old resident of Rocky Mount. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

Mr. Howell is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, which is either black or purple in color, similar to the vehicle shown in the attached photo. The truck is equipped with Florida license plates, a silver toolbox in the truck bed, and a light bar mounted on the front fender.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively working to locate Mr. Howell and the infant.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either the individual or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

Your assistance could be critical in ensuring the safe return of Bryson Gray Walker.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office