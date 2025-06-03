Giles County man arrested and charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, officials say

GILES CO., Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested a 48-year-old man and charged him with attempted murder and various other charges after a domestic incident Monday.

According to authorities, officials responded to a domestic violence call at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Wilburn Valley Road in Pearisburg. Upon arrival, deputies found both parties involved.

Recommended Videos

The investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Wayne Douglas Lowery of Pearisburg. He has been charged with the following:

One count of attempted murder in the first degree

One count of abduction

Two counts of felony destruction of property

Lowery was committed to the New River Valley Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

,