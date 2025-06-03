Giles County man arrested and charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, officials say

GILES CO., Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested a 48-year-old man and charged him with attempted murder and various other charges after a domestic incident Monday.
According to authorities, officials responded to a domestic violence call at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Wilburn Valley Road in Pearisburg. Upon arrival, deputies found both parties involved.
Recommended Videos
The investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Wayne Douglas Lowery of Pearisburg. He has been charged with the following:
- One count of attempted murder in the first degree
- One count of abduction
- Two counts of felony destruction of property
Lowery was committed to the New River Valley Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.
,