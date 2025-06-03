Lynchburg City Schools join USDA Summer Food Service Program for free meals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is set to participate in the USDA Summer Food Service Program for 2025, providing free meals to children throughout the community.

The program ensures that all children can access meals without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age. The school district emphasizes that there will be no discrimination during meal service.

Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at various locations across Lynchburg. Children are required to remain onsite while consuming their meals. Below are the details of the meal sites, including dates and times:

All Nations Community Church | 1119 Oakley Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 9–July 25 (Monday/Wednesday/Friday); closed July 2 & 4 Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Snack: 3–3:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club | 1101 Madison Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–1 p.m. Snack: 3–4 p.m.

College Hill Center | 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m. Snack: 4:30–5 p.m.

Daniels Hill Center | 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m. Snack: 4:30–5 p.m.

Diamond Hill Center | 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m. Snack: 4:30–5 p.m.

E. C. Glass High School | 2111 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 16–July 18 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & June 30–July 4 Breakfast: 9:30–10 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–noon

Fairview Center | 3621 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 9–July 11 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m. Snack: 4:30–5 p.m.

Faith Assembly | 2301 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 9–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Breakfast: 8:30–9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Growing Learners Daycare | 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: 11 a.m.–noon Snack: 2–2:45 p.m.

Heritage Elementary School | 501 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA June 16–July 18 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & June 30–July 4 Breakfast: 8:15–9 a.m. Lunch: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Jefferson Park Center | 405 York Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m. Snack: 4:30–5 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library | 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 9–Aug. 1 (Monday/Wednesday/Friday); closed July 4 Lunch: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Miller Park Pool | 2100 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 7–Aug. 6 (Sunday–Saturday), Aug. 9, 10, 16, 17 Lunch: 1–3 p.m. Snack: 4–5 p.m.

R. S. Payne Elementary School | 1201 Floyd Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–July 18 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & June 30–July 4 Breakfast: 8:15–9 a.m. Lunch: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Riverside Park | 2238 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 9–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

Sandusky Elementary School | 5828 Apache Lane, Lynchburg, VA June 9–Aug. 1 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & June 30–July 4 Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–noon.

Sandusky Middle School | 805 Chinook Place, Lynchburg, VA June 16–July 18 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & June 30–July 4 Breakfast: 9:15–9:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–noon.

The Learning Academy | 825 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA June 9–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–1 p.m. Snack: 3–4 p.m.

West Lynchburg Baptist Church | 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA June 9–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Breakfast: 8:30–9 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Yoder Center | 109 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA June 16–Aug. 6 (Monday–Friday); closed June 19 & July 4 Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m. Snack: 4:30–5 p.m.



For more information, contact Austin Journey or (434) 515-5068.

Lynchburg City Schools is dedicated to supporting every child, by name and by need, to graduation and beyond. To learn more, visit their website.