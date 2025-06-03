New records reveal decades-old allegations against former Cave Spring Athletic Director Randall Meck

ROANOKE CO., Va. – New information is emerging about Randall Meck, the former Cave Spring High School Athletic Director, recently charged with federal distribution of child pornography.

10 News was the first to report Meck’s arrest two weeks ago. Now, newly obtained documents reveal that allegations against him stretch back nearly two decades. 10 News obtained information from the Virginia State Police through a Freedom of Information Act request after our initial request was denied.

According to a Virginia State Police report dated May 8, 2006, Meck was investigated after 10 News notified authorities. A reporter had been contacted by two individuals who “advised they were sexually molested” by Meck “when they were students at the high school.”

However, the report states the interviews “produced only hearsay evidence,” and that “No victim could be located or has come forth.” The report also notes that “The Commonwealth’s Attorney agrees this case should be closed,” labeling the status as “Unfounded.”

After a separate Freedom of Information Act request, Roanoke County Public Schools released Meck’s termination letter dated May 31, 2006, but the letter does not explain why he was fired. When 10 News requested additional records related to allegations, documentation or reports of misconduct, the district responded that “the requested records do not exist.”

10 News also asked Roanoke County Police if there were any reports made about Meck and was told “whatever may have happened was not reported to police as there was no law enforcement investigation.”

Virginia State Police withheld 12 pages from the FOIA response to 10 News, citing concerns that “the release of those pages could identify the victims.” Adding, “We are prohibited from releasing any information that could identify a victim of sexual assault, directly or indirectly. (Virginia Code 19.2-11.2).”

Meck is currently facing a federal charge for the distribution of child pornography.

