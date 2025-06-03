Pride Month highlights mental health struggles for LGBTQ+ youth

ROANOKE, Va. – Mental health care is critical for the LGBTQ+ community, especially during Pride Month, when attention is focused on both progress and ongoing challenges. Local therapists say these resources are more vital than ever.

During Pride Month, visibility matters. However, for LGBTQ+ youth, being seen and heard can be a daily struggle, particularly regarding mental health.

According to a recent national survey by The Trevor Project, 50 percent of LGBTQ+ youth searching for mental health support were unable to get it. 2024 National Survey on LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health

Holly Humphreys, a licensed professional counselor at Thriveworks, noted, “There are more and more resources being stripped away when we were just getting to the point of building that up, and so now it feels like there’s a huge limit as to what is available.” Holly Humphreys, LPC in Roanoke, VA

This lack of resources hits hard for young people trying to find support and community.

“A lot of times people struggle with the lack of awareness that’s around them, that sometimes creates unintentional bias. But there is a lot of stigma for that population and even internal stigma,” Humphreys added.

Jesse Pruitt, a violence prevention educator for TAP and a volunteer at Diversity Camp, shared that this feeling is all too familiar. “So many kids, myself included, I grew up as a queer child in this area and I didn’t have that sense of community. It’s very empowering for me to see them connect on that level because that’s just something that hasn’t always been around.”

Counselors say the demand for mental health services among LGBTQ+ people continues to grow.

“Thriveworks has actually shown that there’s over a 21 percent increase in searches for therapy for the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s definitely on the rise,” Humphreys stated.

Local organizations like the Roanoke Diversity Center and Youth SAGA Diversity Camp are making efforts to support LGBTQ+ youth in the community.