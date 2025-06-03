Roanoke law enforcement gears up for Torch Run

Roanoke, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department and the sheriff’s Office are getting ready to run 7.5 miles for the Torch Run on Wednesday, June 4.

The run starts at Roanoke Salem Plaza on Melrose Avenue at 8:45 a.m., concluding at Famous Anthony’s on Challenger Avenue.

The Torch Run is part of a larger statewide effort where more than 2,000 law enforcement officers run, bike or walk about 2,000 miles over eight days to raise money for the Special Olympics Virginia. The 2025 Special Olympics Summer Games will commence on June 6 in Richmond.

Tyler Caldwell, who has participated in the Special Olympics Virginia at least 15 times, said that it makes him feel happy that law enforcement is raising money for him.

Caldwell has won both silver and bronze medals for playing bowling and basketball. 10 News asked Caldwell what he likes most about those games.

“Bowling like fun and making friends,” said Caldwell.

Not only does the Torch Run help law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics, but it also helps them bridge a gap with the community.

“We don’t always deal with special needs people every day, so it’s important for the police officers and the sheriff’s deputies to interact with them and kind of learn how to bridge that gap,” said Lt. Susanna Camp of the Roanoke City Police Department.

Public Information Officer Tameka Paige with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said it also helps people to see the different law enforcement agencies side by side.

“This just allows the community to see us in a different light and to see us working together,” said Paige.

The Torch Run is just one event where Roanoke City law enforcement raises money for the Special Olympics Virginia.

The Roanoke City law enforcement agencies have already raised approximately $3,000 this year through various fundraisers.

Several other jurisdictions in Southwest Virginia are also participating in the torch run.