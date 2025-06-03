Two local Job Corps centers among 90 nationwide closures announced by U.S. Labor Department

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Department of Labor announced a pause in the Job Corps program, meaning 90 centers across the country, including in Marion and Amherst County, will close by the end of the month.

The program provides education and career training opportunities to at-risk young people between the ages of 16 and 24. The DOL cited financial constraints and concerns about performance in its announcement of the pause.

Recommended Videos

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community,” said Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer in a news release. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

Nationwide, there were roughly 25,000 students enrolled in the program. The DOL said it would cover transportation costs for students to return to their homes of record. The department is also coordinating with state and local partners to connect students with education and employment opportunities.