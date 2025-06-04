Skip to main content
Local News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for child abducted by parent, requests public assistance

Cal Lee Davis Jr and Daughter Peyton Marie Knight (Courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2025)

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cal Lee Davis Jr and his 5-year-old daughter, Peyton Marie Knight.

According to officials, a warrant was issued for Lee after failing to return his daughter, Peyton Marie Knight, to her legal guardian.

Davis is currently wanted for abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor following an ongoing custody investigation. Authorities believe Peyton is currently with Davis. Davis is known to frequent Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the City of Lynchburg, but his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

