Condemned Roanoke parking garage attracts ire from neighbors

ROANOKE, Va. – The owner of a parking garage near the Amtrak station in downtown Roanoke is due back in court next month, as the fate of the condemned property remains unclear.

It closed a year ago after the city found numerous code violations. And neighbors told 10 News the empty structure attracts the homeless and teens looking for somewhere to hang out.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s problematic, as it currently sits in its dilapidated state,” said Tom Bamford, who lives downtown. “It’s currently hazardous … it sometimes gets a little wild in there, particularly on a weekend.”

The city condemned the garage last year and took its owners to court over numerous code violations. The Roanoke Rambler reports the owners told a judge they plan to sell the property. Whatever happens, neighbors hope progress is made soon.

“I think our primary concern right now is it kind of taking up space. it’s also just really being used as a storage unit right now for all the other construction that’s going on, it’s just kind of in the way,” said Ryann Horman, who lives across the street from the garage.

10 News reached out to the attorney for the property owner and we’re waiting to hear back. The next court date in the case is July 3.