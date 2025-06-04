Discover new flavors during Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week

SALEM, Va. – Grab your appetites and come hungry because Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week is taking place.

You can try all sorts of eateries now until June 8 across Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton, Rocky Mount, Botetourt and Franklin.

10 News checked out some of the places for you.

At Gusto’s Pizza in Salem, they are serving up a three-course meal for just $20. You can choose from salad, pizza or pasta, and a dessert.

One of the pasta dishes is chicken alfredo.

“The chicken we marinate it for a good bit of time, and it’s just a recipe that’s from the heart. I think that’s the most important part. It’s a years-long recipe that’s been used, and so it’s great,” said Owner Sarah Summerlin.

You can also choose from a variety of scrumptious desserts.

“This is the three-layer chocolate cake, and then we have the turtle cheesecake as well,” said Summerlin when we sat down with her for a meal earlier this week.

We spoke with Summerlin about why she’s participating in restaurant week.

“It’s an exciting time to be able to give back some in a small way to be able to offer a great deal so that folks can come in and try something new and just enjoy their time,” said Summerlin.

If you’re going to Vinton, Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ is also participating in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week.

You can get an appetizer, main dish, and dessert for just $40.

Some of what’s on the menu includes its shooter fries with queso, reverse-seared ribeye with mashed potatoes, double bacon Hilltopper, peanut butter explosion, and key lime pie.

“We do the ribeye on occasion as a weekend special. We’re gonna be running that for the week. On the menu, we’ll actually be doing a honey glazed salmon as well, and the smoked chicken breast that both of those are new to our menu as far as our specials,” said Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ Owner Cory Welch.

You have until June 8 to try all the restaurants that are participating in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week.