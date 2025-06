The Galax Fire Department rescued a man from the New River on Tuesday evening.

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire Department rescued a man from the New River on Tuesday evening.

Authorities report that at about 10 p.m., a boat team responded to the 3200 block of River Hill Road and arrived to find a man on the opposite bank of the New River screaming for help.

The victim was rescued and returned to safety, and all boats were recovered, with units clearing the scene in about 45 minutes.

Fries Fire and Rescue assisted in the rescue.