Covington Air Concerns Expand Beyond Covington Middle School as Pollution Report Raises New Questions

It started in January, when a carbon monoxide leak at Covington Middle School forced the building to shut down for several weeks. But even after it reopened, reports of symptoms like headaches, nausea, and fatigue persisted. Now, health officials say the issue appears to extend beyond the school.

In May, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed more than 170 cases of elevated carboxyhemoglobin — a marker of carbon monoxide exposure — among residents in Covington and Alleghany County. The department says the original school incident sources were found and resolved, but the ongoing cluster of cases points to a potential community-wide source.

At the same time, a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project has named Covington’s paper mill, operated by WestRock, among the nation’s top polluters in its industry. The group cites harmful emissions linked to the burning of wood waste and other fuels — a process commonly used at pulp and paper mills. Studies referenced in the report show burning wood and other forms of biomass can release even more hazardous pollutants than coal, and significantly more than natural gas — including elevated levels of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.

“Because if you burn a tree, for example, it immediately releases a lot of pollution up into the air — carbon dioxide, particulate matter, soot, other pollutants,” said Tom Pelton, Director of Communications for the Environmental Integrity Project. “So, what we want is these companies to just invest in their own plants to modernize their systems, burn cleaner fuels whenever possible. Don’t burn tires, coal, or wood, many of these very dirty fuels that it’s burning currently. Instead, use modern heat pumps that makes a lot less air pollution.”

VDH told 10 News in a statement that while they have not yet reviewed the report, they plan to work with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to evaluate the findings as part of their ongoing investigation into elevated carboxyhemoglobin levels in the region.

DEQ also told 10 News it has responded to six complaints related to WestRock Covington over the past five years, issuing compliance actions ranging from Requests for Corrective Action to Notices of Violation.

While the state continues to investigate potential environmental causes, many parents and community members remain uneasy. Symptoms haven’t gone away, and uncertainty about the air they’re breathing continues.

“They’re feeling a lot of pressure to return their children to the school,” said attorney John Fishwick. “But at the same time, they have great hesitation knowing what the risks are to them on a health basis.”

In April, a judge denied a request to close Covington Middle School early for the year, but the school division says it still plans to move forward with a full ventilation system upgrade this summer.

As VDH and DEQ dig deeper, the question of “what air are we really breathing” continues to hang over Covington and Alleghany Highlands residences.