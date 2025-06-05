United States Consumer Product Safety Commission warns of multiple recalls, baby, toddler, newborn products

The following products have had recalls issued, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- ZRWD Infant Swings - Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard
- Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets - Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Balls
- Johnson Health Tech Trading BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells - Recalled due to Impact Hazard
- Midea U and U+ Window Air Conditioners - Recalled Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
- Yamaha Golf Car Vehicles - Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly
- Apollo America Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors - Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire or Carbon Monoxide Leak; Risk of Serious Injury or Death
- Specialized Bicycle Components Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes - Due to Fall Hazard
- DR Power Equipment Battery-Powered Chainsaws - Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
- Lutron Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights - Due to Shock Hazard
- Ravmix Portable Hook-On Chairs - Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of the Federal Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs
- ZHORANGE Portable Bassinets - Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products
- Funlio Convertible High Chairs - Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Standards for High Chairs
- Direct Scaffold Supply Casters for Baker Scaffolding - Due to Fall Hazard
- Rinnai America Boilers - Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard
- HTP Brand Boilers - Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death
- NTI Brand Boilers - Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death
- NEWDERY Power Banks - Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death
- Popsunny Princess Dress Up Costume Sets - Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Standard for Battery-Operated Toys
- Biusikan Infant Swings - Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations
- Deenor Infant Swings - Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standards for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries
- Drinany Infant Swings - Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Multiple Federal Safety Violations