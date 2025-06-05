VDH investigating third measles case in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced they are investigating a third measles case that has occurred in the Commonwealth in this year on Thursday.

The VDH stated that a confirmed case of measles was reported in the Northwest Region of the Commonwealth. The patient is a child under the age of five who was exposed to a previously reported case of measles.

The following dates, times, and locations are potential exposure sites listed by the Virginia Department of Health:

SugarBear Ice Cream, located at 1522 E. High Street in Charlottesville, on Saturday, May 31, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Indoor exposures pose the greatest risk for measles. There is minimal risk of exposure for people who were only outdoors at this location.

Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 400 Woodbrook Drive in Charlottesville, on Sunday, June 1, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The VDH has listed the following guidance for those who have or have not received a measles-containing vaccine:

If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Watch for symptoms until March 26. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

MMR vaccine rates are high in Virginia, with around 95% of kindergarteners being fully vaccinated against measles. This helps prevent major outbreaks of the virus in the Commonwealth. If you have not yet received a measles-containing vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.