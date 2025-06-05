What is the difference between an AMBER Alert and a CODI Alert?

In Virginia, missing children are often identified with one of two alerts: AMBER Alerts and CODI Alerts. But what is the difference between these two?

Virginia State Police has set criteria for both alerts to be issued:

AMBER Alert

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger or currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age, and the reporting law enforcement agency believes the child has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian). The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death. A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations. Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle. The child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files as soon as practical.

CODI Alert

Any person 17 years of age or younger or is currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth; Whose whereabouts are unknown, and; Whose disappearance is under suspicious circumstances or poses a credible threat as determined by law enforcement to the safety and health of the child, or; Based on any other circumstances as deemed appropriate by the Virginia State Police.

As also mentioned by the VSP, the main difference between the alerts is the involvement of an abduction. In order for an AMBER Alert to be issued, an abduction is the most probable cause for a missing child. For a CODI Alert, the child must be missing and their disappearance is either suspicious or poses a possible threat to the child’s life.