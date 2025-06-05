Woman arrested, man injured after shooting incident in Pittsylvania County

CASCADE, Va. – A woman was arrested after a shooting incident that left one injured in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said they were dispatched to a residence on Cascade Mill Road in Cascade around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday after reports of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities said they soon identified a suspect in the crime. 37-year-old Catherine Revel was arrested soon after the incident and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Additional charges are pending.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.