Roanoke Ballet Theatre Brings a Fairytale to Life with “Snow White”

ROANOKE, VA – It’s a timeless tale of good versus evil—told through powerful movement, stunning costumes, and classical ballet.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre is presenting its own version of Snow White, blending traditional choreography with fresh storytelling.

Cari Koepplin, the ballet’s development director, joined us in the studio Sunday alongside Snow White (Maya Pope) and the Evil Queen (Tirza Panunto) to talk about what makes this production special.

There are several opportunities to see the production in both Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Show schedule

Sunday, June 8, 3 p.m. — Academy Center of the Arts, Lynchburg

Saturday, June 14, 2 p.m. — Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m. — Jefferson Center, Roanoke

