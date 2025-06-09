The Virginia Breeze sees 25% increase in riders since 2024

The Virginia Breeze announced that they have seen a 25% increase in riders in March 2025 when compared to March 2024. This is their highest number of monthly passengers they’ve seen, at 8,049. The Velley Flyer route also reached its highest reported number of passengers at 4,385 in March.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation said that they have expanded the capacity of several Virginia Breeze routes to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. Between March 2024 and March 2025, there have been 21 more Valley Flyer buses, six more Highlands Rhythm buses, and three more Piedmont Express buses.

Recommended Videos

“This record-breaking ridership is a testament to the growing demand for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options across Virginia,” said DRPT Director Tiffany Robinson. “Virginians are choosing the Virginia Breeze because it is a service they can count on, operating 365 days a year. We are proud to connect rural communities with major cities, job centers, and educational institutions, providing greater access to opportunity and mobility. DRPT remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience as we continue building a more connected Commonwealth.”

“This record-breaking ridership is a testament to the growing demand for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options across Virginia. Virginians are choosing the Virginia Breeze because it is a service they can count on, operating 365 days a year. We are proud to connect rural communities with major cities, job centers, and educational institutions, providing greater access to opportunity and mobility. DRPT remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience as we continue building a more connected Commonwealth.” Tiffany Robinson, DRPT Director

You can find more information on the Virginia Breeze here.