Botetourt County scores big with park upgrades and more to come

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – At Blue Ridge Park, newly resurfaced dual-use pickleball and tennis courts are officially open, along with upgraded basketball courts — the first major improvements to the facility since 2008. The updates stem from community input, strategic planning and a shared vision for accessible, active spaces for all.

The project was first added to the county’s Capital Improvement Plan in 2021. By 2023, the vision had grown to meet local demand for pickleball, transforming both tennis courts into dual-use layouts.

And these upgrades are just the beginning.

The county’s 2023 Quality of Life Survey revealed a strong call for more family-friendly activities. Parks and Recreation Director Victor Morales says investments like these are part of a larger effort to strengthen community connection.

“You’ll see some improvements at the Greenfield Disc Golf Course soon where we are kind of finalizing a juniors course so it’s more approachable for everybody to go out there and play... Last Lock Park you’ll also be seeing some things as well and that’s a park in Eagle Rock that we are actually doing updates to a pavilion out there.”