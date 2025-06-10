Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County Tuesday

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Five people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County Tuesday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Officials say that just before 1 p.m., units received an urgent message by radio that one of their own medics had been involved in a crash on Forest Road. Rescue 1 and Engine 1 responded immediately and arrived five minutes later to find three heavily damaged vehicles.

Officials say there was one confirmed entrapment. E1 pulled a bumper line for protection while Rescue 1’s crew began stabilization and extraction. The driver side front and rear doors were quickly removed to access the entrapped patients in both the front and rear seats.

Brush 1 assisted with the landing zone, where one critical patient was flown by Lifeguard 10 to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Fire Department said that in total, five patients were transported by air or ground.

